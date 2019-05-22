JJ Kaplan recognized by Jewish Sports Review

Big day for JJ Kaplan. The UAH Charger and Huntsville native was selected by the Jewish Sports Review to be on the All-American Basketball Team.
Congrats JJ! Kaplan started all 32 games for the Chargers last season.
