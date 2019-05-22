Clear

JJ Kaplan recognized by Jewish Sports Review

The UAH Charger was selected to the publications All-American Team

Posted: May. 21, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Big day for JJ Kaplan. The UAH Charger and Huntsville native was selected by the Jewish Sports Review to be on the All-American Basketball Team.

Congrats JJ! Kaplan started all 32 games for the Chargers last season. 

