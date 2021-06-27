Clear

JJ Kaplan signs with Israeli basketball team

Kaplan played for the Grissom Tigers and UAH Chargers.

Posted: Jun 27, 2021 6:05 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

Former Grissom Tiger and UAH Charger JJ Kaplan is heading overseas to play basketball for Ironi Kiryat Ata B.C. in Israel.

The team is part of the Israeli National League.

Kaplan, a Huntsville native, made the announcement on Instagram Sunday.

“It has been a dream of mine to play basketball in Israel since I was in high school and now I am happy to announce that the dream has come true. I have signed with Kiryat Ata B.C.," he wrote in the caption. 

A two-time Jewish Sports Review All-American, Kaplan averaged 11.8 points and 7.4 boards during the 2020-21 season with the Chargers.

Kaplan’s most productive season came during the 2018-19 campaign when he averaged 13.7 points on 52.8% shooting with 8.6 rebounds -- 11th in the GSC in scoring, second in rebounding and field goal percentage.

Kaplan leaves Huntsville with the fourth-most rebounds and ninth-most rebounds per game in UAH history

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events