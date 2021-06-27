JJ Kaplan signs with Israeli basketball team

Former Grissom Tiger and UAH Charger JJ Kaplan is heading overseas to play basketball for Ironi Kiryat Ata B.C. in Israel.

The team is part of the Israeli National League.

Kaplan, a Huntsville native, made the announcement on Instagram Sunday.

“It has been a dream of mine to play basketball in Israel since I was in high school and now I am happy to announce that the dream has come true. I have signed with Kiryat Ata B.C.," he wrote in the caption.

A two-time Jewish Sports Review All-American, Kaplan averaged 11.8 points and 7.4 boards during the 2020-21 season with the Chargers.

Kaplan’s most productive season came during the 2018-19 campaign when he averaged 13.7 points on 52.8% shooting with 8.6 rebounds -- 11th in the GSC in scoring, second in rebounding and field goal percentage.

Kaplan leaves Huntsville with the fourth-most rebounds and ninth-most rebounds per game in UAH history.