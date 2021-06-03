JBS cybersecurity attack not anticipated to impact pricing in Alabama

A representative with the Alabama Department of Agriculture said they do not anticipate a cybersecurity attack on a leading meat producer to impact pricing here in Alabama.

After a cybersecurity attack, progress is being made for one of the country’s largest producers of beef and pork.

Multiple JBS facilities are back to operating following the cyber attack.

The JBS CEO announced in a statement that their systems are coming back online after this week’s attack and that they have cybersecurity plans in place to address these issues.

But one local man says this cyber attack does not surprise him.

"Honestly it's expected. I mean the world is running more and more on cyber so, it's something that you have to think about every time you use a phone, every time you go out. It's gonna affect everyday life," said Trevor Lee.

And there is potential for meat prices to be affected, something that Lee does not want to see.

"If it went up I mean spending $50 for like six-ounce...Six pounds going up to like $100 that would be pretty steep. I mean groceries are the main commodity I spend most of my money on. I love to eat and it would suck if it cost more," said Lee.

Rising costs is something even suppliers don't want.

"Retailers don't like to raise prices on consumers if they don't have to, especially with these short-term shocks so they're going to try their hardest and they're going to work to absorb any potential increase.," said Michael Nepvaux, Economist, American Farm Bureau.

Multiple JBS plants for beef, pork, and poultry were able to get back up and running Wednesday and almost all of their facilities were able to ship products out to their customers.

One person familiar with the cyber attack investigation said this is one of at least 40 food companies that have been targeted by hackers over the last year.