J. Alexander’s opening restaurant in Madison, hiring 100 workers

Courtesy of J. Alexander’s

The restaurant is expected to open in the fall of 2020.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 2:24 PM
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 2:26 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

J. Alexander’s is opening a restaurant in Madison.

The restaurant will be located on Town Madison Boulevard, west of Redstone Arsenal. It’s expected to hire approximately 100 full and part-time employees.

Construction is set to begin this spring. The restaurant is expected to open in the fall of 2020.

For more information about the restaurant, click here.

