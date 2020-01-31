J. Alexander’s opening restaurant in Madison, hiring 100 workers

J. Alexander’s is opening a restaurant in Madison.
The restaurant will be located on Town Madison Boulevard, west of Redstone Arsenal. It’s expected to hire approximately 100 full and part-time employees.
Construction is set to begin this spring. The restaurant is expected to open in the fall of 2020.
For more information about the restaurant, click here.
