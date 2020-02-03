Ivy Wallen UNA Women's Basketball all-time leading scorer

Saturday, Ivy Wallen put up 12 points against Jacksonville. Those numbers earned her the title of UNA Women's Basketball All-Time Leading Scorer. Saturday Ivy earned 1,623 career points. She's since added to her total, and will continue as the Lion's season rolls on through Febuary.
