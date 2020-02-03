Clear
Ivy Wallen UNA Women's Basketball all-time leading scorer

The Lauder County alum earned the prestigious honor Saturday.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 10:09 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Saturday, Ivy Wallen put up 12 points against Jacksonville. Those numbers earned her the title of UNA Women's Basketball All-Time Leading Scorer. Saturday Ivy earned 1,623 career points. She's since added to her total, and will continue as the Lion's season rolls on through Febuary. 

