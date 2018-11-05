Clear

Ivey says the polls "look strong"

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the polls "look strong," but she's urging her supporters to vote on Tuesday.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 11:42 AM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the polls "look strong," but she's urging her supporters to vote on Tuesday.

The Republican Ivey and Democratic challenger Walt Maddox crisscrossed the state Monday holding press stops and rallies in the final full day of campaigning ahead of Tuesday's election.

In a campaign stop in Montgomery, Ivey said the polls "are just polls" and urged people to go vote.

Ivey told voters throughout the campaign that she has restored trust to government and emphasized the state's record low unemployment and growing economy.

Ivey became governor last year when then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned in the middle of an impeachment push.

Maddox is running on a campaign of establishing a state lottery and Medicaid expansion.

