Ivey appoints Huggins to Limestone County Circuit Court

Limestone County District Judge Matthew Huggins was appointed Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve as a judge in Limestone County Circuit Court.

Huggins was elected district judge in 2016 after serving six years as an assistant district attorney in Limestone County.

Posted: Dec 7, 2021 4:56 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2021 4:56 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday appointed a Limestone County district judge to serve in the county's circuit court.

Judge Matthew Huggins will replace Circuit Court Judge Robert Baker upon Baker's retirement. Huggins was elected to the district judgeship in 2016 after serving six years as an assistant district attorney in the Limestone County district attorney's office.

Huggins said in a statement that he's "honored" to be appointed. 

"Limestone County is my home, and it has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve for the past five years as district judge," Huggins said. "I hope that this opportunity to serve as circuit judge only furthers my commitment to the community to whom I owe so much."

