Ivanka Trump in Decatur to promote jobs, Toyota transition of FAME apprenticeship program

Ivanka Trump is coming to North Alabama today.

Trump is in Decatur for a stop at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park.

Trump will tour the park and meet with students currently in the apprenticeship program. She also is expected to participate in a roundtable discussion.

Trump is expected to announce the expansion of workforce development and apprenticeship opportunities across the state.

You can read a press release on the announcement below:

The Manufacturing Institute, the workforce and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, and Toyota Motor North America announced today a partnership to transition operation and stewardship of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education program, created by the automaker to develop skilled workers, to the MI.

NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons and MI Executive Director Carolyn Lee were joined today by Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump to announce the program expansion.

FAME is an employer collaborative that consists of a two-year industrial degree known as the Advanced Manufacturing Technician program.

AMT trains students of all ages and backgrounds — from recent high school graduates, to those interested in transitioning into manufacturing, to longtime manufacturing employees wanting to advance their career.

The program focuses on teaching technical qualifications in advanced manufacturing, as well as helping students develop professional skills and a deeper understanding of the manufacturing industry.

It will serve as a model for apprenticeship education in manufacturing and will bolster the NAM and MI’s newly announced “Creators Wanted Fund,” an industry-driven campaign to inspire and drive more Americans to pursue careers in modern manufacturing.

“FAME has set the standard for industry-driven apprenticeships, and by taking it nationwide, we will open the door to high-paying manufacturing jobs for Americans across the country,” said Timmons, who also serves as chairman of the board of the MI. “Manufacturers have a half million jobs to fill today, and we’ll have millions more over the coming decade. Our industry is stepping up to be the solution and provide opportunities for Americans to find meaningful careers in a growing and transforming industry. Manufacturers are grateful for Toyota’s vision in launching this program nearly a decade ago and for the Trump administration’s vocal support for expanding apprenticeship programs in America.”

Ivanka Trump lauded the program as an example of public–private partnerships that will boost the administration’s effort to create pathways for all Americans and ensure our competitive edge.

“The administration is committed to ensuring inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans, regardless of age or background, to acquire the skills needed to secure and retain high-paying jobs,” Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump said. “I applaud Toyota Motor North America and The Manufacturing Institute for expanding the FAME program, which will build upon the economic successes we’ve had in the manufacturing industry.”

“Since 2010, the Toyota FAME program has produced remarkably strong graduates. What started as a pilot program at our Kentucky plant has significantly grown to include just under 400 partner companies in 13 states,” said Chris Nielsen, TMNA executive vice president. “The program would not be where it is today without their support and collaboration. We believe that when good ideas are shared, great things can happen. We’re excited to see the Toyota training model expanded nationwide and the top talent it will produce.”

“FAME is a fantastic model of the type of earn-and-learn initiatives that will be needed to overcome manufacturing’s workforce crisis and prepare our country for the future,” said Lee. “We appreciate Toyota’s vision and leadership in developing this program and are excited to expand FAME into a nationwide initiative to ensure that tomorrow’s manufacturing leaders can develop the skills and qualifications they need to enter rewarding careers in our industry.”

Supporting the manufacturing workforce is the MI’s primary focus. It heavily invests in programs, partnerships and research to promote modern manufacturing and jumpstart new approaches to growing manufacturing talent. Under the MI’s leadership, the FAME program is poised for continued growth and will greatly benefit from its network, expertise and associated programming, including national MFG Day, Heroes MAKE America and STEP Ahead initiatives.

In March, Toyota signed the Pledge to America’s Workers, committing to creating enhanced career opportunities for 200,000 individuals over the next five years. The NAM signed the Pledge in July, with manufacturers committing to training 1,186,000 workers over the next five years to address the industry’s skills gap crisis.

Joining Trump will be Jay Timmons, President and CEO, National Association of Manufacturers; Carolyn Lee, Executive Director, Manufacturing Institute; Chris Nielsen, Executive Vice President, Toyota North America; Michael Lamach, Chairman and CEO, Ingersoll Rand; Chairman of the Board of Directors, National Association of Manufacturers.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for the latest information.