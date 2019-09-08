Clear

White House: Ivanka Trump headed to Decatur's Alabama Robotics Technology Park

Ivanka Trump is scheduled to visit Tuesday.

Posted: Sep 8, 2019 3:01 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2019 3:13 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, Ivanka Trump, will visit North Alabama Tuesday, according to the White House.

She will visit the Alabama Robotics Technology Park in Decatur (the park is in Limestone County and annexed into Decatur).

Ivanka Trump is scheduled to discuss workforce development.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events