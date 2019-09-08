White House: Ivanka Trump headed to Decatur's Alabama Robotics Technology Park

President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, Ivanka Trump, will visit North Alabama Tuesday, according to the White House.
She will visit the Alabama Robotics Technology Park in Decatur (the park is in Limestone County and annexed into Decatur).
Ivanka Trump is scheduled to discuss workforce development.
