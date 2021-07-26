'It’s unbelievable': Local golfer reflects on U.S. Junior Amateur Championship win

This weekend, a local golfer joined the ranks of Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth as he captured the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship. And at 17, Huntsville’s Nick Dunlap is just getting started.

“This is something I've dreamed about from when I just started golf. It’s the biggest junior event, I think, there is and to have my name on that trophy next to so many other greats, it’s just more than words can explain,” Dunlap said Monday.

Saturday was a dream come true for Dunlap who attributed the win to the consistency in his short game.

“My putter didn’t let me down hardly at all and like I said, my confidence was there.”

The 17-year-old was overcome with emotion as he captured the title on Saturday. Even two days later, he still can’t believe it.

“I don't think it’s really settled in yet, to be honest with you,” he said. “Just holding that trophy, just looking at some of the names on there, Tiger, and just the names go on, it’s unbelievable.”

Dunlap’s been flooded with texts and calls since the win, saying he’s in awe seeing how many people care.

The Crimson Tide golf commit hopes to string together a few more big wins before he heads down to Tuscaloosa, but one thing that’s surely on his mind already is the 2022 U.S. Open -- which he clinched a spot in with Saturday's win.

So who’s Dunlap’s dream pairing? It’s Dustin Johnson, but he’ll be happy no matter who he draws.

“I look up to DJ a lot so hopefully him and you know anybody. It’s the best players in the world, I'm going to be happy with anybody I get paired with. It's gonna be a really cool experience and I'm looking forward to it.”