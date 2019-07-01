Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Auburn police arrest teen in deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'It's too hot to be out:' Madison police want to reunite dog, cat with owners

Call Madison Animal Control at 256-772-5689 if you see them.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 2:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison Police Department is hoping to reunite a dog and a cat with their owners.

The department posted to Facebook on Monday, saying a female pit bull with brown and white spots was found in the area of Royal Drive and a gray and white female cat was found in the area of Bluff Springs Road.

Police say you can help get them back home by calling Madison Animal Control at 256-772-5689 if you see them. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 106°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events