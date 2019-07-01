'It's too hot to be out:' Madison police want to reunite dog, cat with owners

The Madison Police Department is hoping to reunite a dog and a cat with their owners.
The department posted to Facebook on Monday, saying a female pit bull with brown and white spots was found in the area of Royal Drive and a gray and white female cat was found in the area of Bluff Springs Road.
Police say you can help get them back home by calling Madison Animal Control at 256-772-5689 if you see them.
