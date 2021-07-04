Across the country, people spent the Fourth of July grilling and swimming, before watching some big firework shows.

A popular spot in North Alabama for Independence Day is in Guntersville.

Whether people spent the Fourth of July on Lake Guntersville or hanging out at a park, everyone WAAY 31 spoke with said it's important to spend the day with loved ones and remember what the day is truly about.

“Being together as a family. That’s what’s most important. That’s what’s most important today, and every day," said Nicole Estes. "That’s what Independence Day is about because a lot of families don’t get that.”

Estes and her family spent their Fourth of July on the water of Lake Guntersville, before heading over to Civitan Park for the firework show.

Many people in her family fought for our country's freedom. So, Independence Day is a time to remember the reason we have everything that we do, and it's because of the men and women who serve and protect our country.

“It’s to remember those who actually went and sacrifice to fight for what we have today," said Estes. "For all of our soldiers who have lost their lives, and who have given up limbs, their sanity, to fight for what we have today.”

Matthew Dye and his family spent the morning fishing on Lake Guntersville, before heading home to spend time with friends.

It's Dye's first Independence Day home in two years. He's in the military, so Dye's been away fighting for our country's freedom, on Freedom Day.

“To me, it just means being proud of like, the greatest country in the world, and glad to be able to protect what we have, and keep on for future generations to live in America and have the freedoms," said Dye.

There's a free concert at Civitan Park before the firework show. The concert will go from 7-9 pm, and the fireworks start at 9 pm.