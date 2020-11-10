It's the final day of Small Business Blitz in Marshall County

Tuesday is the last day for small businesses in Marshall County to make a donation to the United Way.

For the past several weeks, volunteers from the United Way have been calling local small businesses in Marshall County asking for pledges and donations for this year's annual Small Business Blitz.

A representative from the United Way in Guntersville says all the money raised will be put back into the community to support 20 different agencies and programs.

The programs help people in the community that are dealing with some very critical issues.

"Those contributions going, are going to support those programs and like I said that are helping with everything from affordable child care, to hospice care, homelessness, coupled with food insecurity and some really critical issues like domestic violence and sexual assault," said Carrie Thomas, Executive Director for United Way in Marshall County.

Businesses that make a donation to United Way will be recognized on local radio stations Tuesday and also on United Way's social media pages.

So far, 70 businesses in Marshall County have already donated $10,000 to United Way.