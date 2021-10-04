"It's something we must do": Huntsville Police supporting Sheffield Police after officer death

The recent death of Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner brought back a lot of emotions for Huntsville Police officers.

"It just really hits home," Huntsville Police Captain Michael Johnson said. "This is something we do. This is not something we expect, but it's something we will get through."

Just two years ago, they lost one of their own. STAC Agent Billy Clardy III died when he was shot and killed during a drug raid operation in 2019.

"We really understand how this family, the Risner family, how this agency's brothers and sisters in this agency. They're probably going through the same exact things. They want to know what happened, what they could have done to prevent what happened. A lot of different officers probably wishing they could have been there. Wishing they could have done something to help Sergeant Risner," Johnson said.

Now, Huntsville Police wants to be that shoulder to lean on.

"It is a duty. It's something we must do. It's something we want to do," Johnson said.

The Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray has been in constant contact with the Sheffield Police Department to find out what their needs are—even if it's just being there for support. Captain Johnson says they want to do what they can to honor a hero and fellow brother in blue.

"He died a hero. He was in a gunfight, and we have to give credence to that. We have to show the community, our state officials, our state citizens and the country what this alabama police officer meant for us," Johnson said.

Several Huntsville Police Officers as well as other law enforcement officers across North Alabama helped escort Risner back home Monday afternoon. They also draped their badges to show their support and grief for the community.