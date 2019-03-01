It’s official. This winter was the wettest EVER in Huntsville

I've been looking at rain totals for Huntsville and December 2018 through February 2019 was the wettest winter on record in Huntsville.

We picked up 30.67 inches of rain at Huntsville International Airport.

Yes, technically, winter doesn't end until the spring equinox, but the December through February timeline is for what we call "meteorological winter."

Here's the explanation of what that means: The meteorological seasons consist of splitting the seasons into four periods made up of three months each.

These seasons are split to coincide with our Gregorian calendar making it easier for meteorological observing and forecasting to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.

By the meteorological calendar, winter always starts on Dec. 1. The seasons are defined as spring (March, April, May), summer (June, July, August), autumn (September, October, November) and winter (December, January, February).