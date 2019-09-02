Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

It’s official! Rocket City Trash Pandas belong to North Alabama

The team opens its inaugural season April 9, 2020

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The moment many people have been waiting for finally happened Monday.

That’s when the Rocket City Trash Pandas' official Twitter account (@trashpandas in case you aren’t already following them) posted this news:

“And with the final out today, the BayBears chapter in baseball comes to a close and the Rocket City Trash Pandas officially are the AA affiliate of the @Angels! We look forward to giving our Trash Pandas Nation the best fan experience in the best ballpark in baseball!”

The Bay Bears were based in Mobile.

The Trash Pandas' home debut is April 15, 2020, against the Mississippi Braves.

The team opens its inaugural season April 9, 2020, against the Birmingham Barons.

Get more Rocket City Trash Pandas information at their official website

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events