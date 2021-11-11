"It’s like Christmas morning to me because I was part of it," a veteran in Huntsville describes Veterans Day

Protecting our country is only half the battle for many veterans, the other half is coming back from overseas and returning to regular life.

WAAY 31 spoke with one man who fought for our country and is now fighting a new battle to stay clean and get back on his feet.



Downtown Rescue Mission holds annual Veterans Day Ceremony honoring homeless veterans Downtown Rescue Mission holds annual Veterans Day Ceremony honoring homeless veterans

Billy Smith is proud to be an American, and he's even more proud to have served in the army during the Vietnam War.

“You felt honored. You felt like a chosen few," he explained. "So, yeah it was very special and it continues being special. I’m 70-years- old and I still get excited, it’s like Christmas morning to me because I was part of it.”

Smith fought for our country for four years, but for about 50 years, he's been fighting a battle with substance use.

Smith and many other veterans are now in the recovery program at Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville. The Rescue Mission held its annual Veterans Day ceremony to give them the recognition they deserve.

“Every time Veterans Day comes, I get the warm fuzzies. I get just a happy feeling, you know, so it means a lot to me," he described.

He said he's beyond grateful the Downtown Rescue Mission honors our veterans, no matter what their current situation is.

“It means paying respect for the ones who died in service, showing pride, glory in your country, being thankful for the U.S.A., which is the greatest country in the world," said Smith.

Smith said fighting for our country is the best decision he's ever made.

“If I had to do it all over again, I would do it. I would sign right there on the dotted line," Smith said proudly.

The Rescue Mission says they serve up to 30 veterans each day. Having a ceremony to honor them is just their way to give back.