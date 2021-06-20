'It's just icing on the cake': AAMU's Glass says Deacon Jones award caps year for the books

Alabama A&M Quarterback Aqeel Glass feels honored and blessed after receiving the Deacon Jones Trophy Saturday night.

The award is presented to the most outstanding HBCU football player each year.

The senior quarterback threw for 1,355 yards and 16 touchdowns as he led the Bulldogs to an HBCU National Championship and the school’s first SWAC Championship since 2006.

Having already taken home SWAC Player of the Year honors, Glass said this is the perfect way to cap a season for the ages.

“It’s just icing on the cake, cherry on top because we won a championship, which is a goal we all had since Coach Maynor first came in. It’s been great, the season’s been one the storybooks -- for good and bad reasons,” Glass said Sunday. “I think the best part is everybody’s eager and ready to get back to working on another one.”

Glass and the Bulldogs will look to defend their titles when football returns to Louis Crews Stadium on Sept. 4 against South Carolina State.