Clear

It's hockey night in Huntsville as Havoc start playoffs

Huntsville hosting Pensacola in Round 1 of the SPHL Playoffs

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It's game one of the playoffs, Pensacola Ice Flyers coming to town to the Huntsville Ice Plex to take on the Havoc.

At the start of the second period, Ryan Salkeld slaps the puck past the goal keeper its a 1-0 game, and Huntsville takes game one 3-1.

Mike Sloan in attendance tonight, he's been a season ticket holder for half a decade. He says he wants a repeat at the President's Cup, but is just taking it one game at a time.

Next game Saturday in Pensacola. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events