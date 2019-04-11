It's hockey night in Huntsville as Havoc start playoffs

It's game one of the playoffs, Pensacola Ice Flyers coming to town to the Huntsville Ice Plex to take on the Havoc.
At the start of the second period, Ryan Salkeld slaps the puck past the goal keeper its a 1-0 game, and Huntsville takes game one 3-1.
Mike Sloan in attendance tonight, he's been a season ticket holder for half a decade. He says he wants a repeat at the President's Cup, but is just taking it one game at a time.
Next game Saturday in Pensacola.
