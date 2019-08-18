It's harder to play for Fyffe

For Fyffe football the saying goes, "It's hard to play against us, it's harder to play for us."

The Red Devils have put in the strenuous work year after year and have three championships in five years to show for it.

But this is a new season, and these guys want a ring.

"For football players at Fyffe, this is our dream."

That's quarterback Zach Pyron minutes after winning the 2A state championship last season as a freshman!

"Just that feeling we felt afterwards, we want to feel it again, that's the goal." Pyron said.

Pyron is one of many under classman leading the 2019 Fyffe football team.

Head Coach Paul Benefield says this year's team lacks depth compared to last season.

"It keeps you up at night, no sense of worrying about it, it's like the weather," Benefield said.

So the Red Devils are working harder, getting stronger.

Junior Eli Benefield says this year's team is is talented, despite it's numbers.

"More people are locked in on this team, than have ever been locked in on this team," Eli said.

The boys are living by their motto.

"It's pretty hard, it's definitely a challenge, you gotta come in mentally ready every day," Eli added.

"We get a week off after the state game then we're back working out," Pyron said.

That's why Fyffe's posters are running out of room for region titles and state championships.

"We know everybody is out to get us, that comes with the territory," Benefield added.