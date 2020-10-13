It's game week for UNA and JSU

North Alabama will host JSU Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Braly Stadium

If you plan to attend the game, bring a mask, it must be worn at all times.

Tickets are limted, but still available at roarlions.universitytickets.com.

The matchup will feature local talent on both ends.

Fort Payne product, Michael Shaddix, said he's making the most of his four games this fall.

"We are using these four games to get ready for the spring," Shaddix said.

Both the Lions and Gamecocks will play a full slate in the spring.