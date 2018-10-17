It's game week for Huntsville Havoc

Huntsville's hockey team is coming off their President's Cup Championship, with 11 returning players ready to wreak some more "Havoc."

The season kicks off Firday in Birmingham against the Bulls. This series was lopsided last year for the Havoc, but they were on the winning side, only losing to the Bulls once.

Returning Center, Sy Nutkevich says he's ready for another season, and he's ready for another go at the cup.

It's the Montreal native's third year in Huntsville, so he's pretty adjusted to the south.

"I've had a blast hear," Nutkevich said. "I love it here, the weather is great, the people, the "ya'll-ing."

Havoc have a string of road games before they're back at the VBC on November 9.