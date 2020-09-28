It's finally game week for UNA

The University of North Alabama has waited long enough to hit the field for their football season, Saturday starts their first of four games this fall, after the Big South Conference cancelled the 2020 season.

Lions are facing off with an undefeated Liberty Flames team.

We got a look at UNA's depth chart today, it features local starters including Noah Stern at right guard from Huntsville, Florence's Jakobi Byrd at wide receiver and Joe Gurley of Brooks on special teams.

Lions head coach Chris Willis said it's gonna be good to see his guys go to work against someone other than themselves.

Willis can definitely tell the mood changed on game week.

The energy is really high, we talked after practice, went over a few things, that we will do thorugout the week, and I can tell they almost wanted to practice today," Willis said. "Monday is out off day, you can tell they just wanted to continue to go and get ourselves the best prepared for this game."

Kickoff is at noon in Virginia.