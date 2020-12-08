“It’s a very very exciting career’: Huntsville Fire and Rescue accepting applications

Looking to kickstart an adventurous career while serving the community? The Huntsville Fire and Rescue Department is still accepting applications through Dec. 17.

“Anyone that’s looking for a really good career, a chance to be a part of a team. It’s very team oriented. Anyone that loves a challenging career, things that excite you,” said Cory Green, a Driver/Engineer for Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

Green is leading the recruitment effort for the department, as they seek to hire around 20-25 new firefighters.

“With the growth that Huntsville is experiencing at the moment, we are in desperate need of some potential applicants that are willing to take the extra mile, take the extra step to protect our city, protect our property, to become part of making a difference towards your city,” Green said.

He says they have several different branches within the department like the hazmat team, rescue team, as well as the fire prevention side, so there is something for everyone.

“It’s a very very exciting career and it’s so much that the public doesn’t know already that we do,” Green said.

Green says having representation of individuals from different backgrounds who speak different languages on the team is an asset to the department.

“I think it’s very important. I think it’s something that we definitely need. I like to look at it as there are certain people with certain different types of backgrounds that can reach people and help people and make them feel comfortable in certain situations that I’m not able to,” Green said.

The department requires that applicants are at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED and are not convicted of any felonies. The application process includes a written exam, a physical agility test and a background check.

For information on the application process and to apply, visit Huntsville Fire and Rescue’s website.