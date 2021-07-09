"It's a safety hazard for us" Overcrowded jail is putting inmates and staff in harms way

The Lauderdale County Detention Center is tackling a major overcrowding problem.

Inmates out number beds by more than one hundred, and there's not enough staff to watch over them.

It's putting a strain on the staff, as they're having to deal with inmates who are frustrated by their living conditions.

Sergeant Christy Davis says their working conditions are pushing employees to their physical and emotional limits, as they work 6 or 7 days straight with sometimes 30 hours of overtime.

On a daily basis there are about nine people working a twelve hour shift, when ideally there should be 10 or 11 on staff.

Although that might not sound like a big difference, those two extra people matter when you're looking after 350 inmates.

Especially when the cells are packed with people, putting a strain on the inmates as well.

"That's a 16 men cell, and at this moment I got 19 to 20 people in those cells. So the overcrowd, the people get, they get anxious, they get upset about it and everything, so it's more of a job hazard. It's a safety hazard for us when we have to deal with all this," says Sergeant Davis.

Right now, the detention center has 368 inmates and only 250 beds. Over one hundred inmates are having to sleep on the floor. Those living conditions lead to more violence among inmates, which can be dangerous for the thinly-stretched staff.

"It's getting rough, it's getting very rough," says Sergeant Christy Davis.

She says they're struggling to look after all of the inmates.

"I might have one guy that's working this hall today with 157 people, by himself," explains Sgt. Davis.

They're packing 20 people into 16 person cells.

"The inmates, you know you try to put yourself in their shoes. You know, locked up in a 12 by 16 foot room 24 hours a day with 10 or 12 other guys, it's just a recipe for disaster," says Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

They're having to use attorney client rooms to house people.

"I was talking to one inmate that's been in a holding cell he says for 4 months now, sleeping on the floor. That's just the way it is. When you don't have beds for everybody somebody is going to have to sleep on the floor," explains Sheriff Singleton.

This isn't a new problem. The sheriff says they've seen their numbers gradually increase since 2015.

"When they passed the prison reform bill in 2015 that was to ease some of the crowding issues in state prisons which it did, but it pushed it down to the county level, so now we're having to deal with it in the county jails," says Sheriff Singleton.

The solution?

"We need a bigger jail, and we need to get more people that's ready and willing and able to work and do the things that we need done," says Sergeant Davis.

However there's one problem.

"How are we going to pay for it?" asks Sheriff Singleton.

The facility is 25 years old, so Sheriff Singleton says they need a new building. But he said it would cost an estimated $60 million for a new building, and prices are only going up.