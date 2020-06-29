'It's a personal preference': Mask ordinance or not, some people refuse to wear masks

The Decatur City Council held a meeting Monday night to discuss the potential of a mandatory mask ordinance.

With more than 900 positive cases in Morgan County, and numbers continuing to rise, some people say they just won't wear masks.

“I have COPD and I have asthma, and I still don't wear one,” Morgan County resident Tammy Wright said.

Around the county -- where 20 coronavirus patients are currently in Decatur Morgan Hospital -- many of those walking the street have decided against face coverings. Wright is among them.

"It's a personal preference,” she said. “I'm like our president - he don't like wearing ‘em, he don't wear ‘em, I don't like them and don't wear 'em."

Wright says she just can't breathe with a mask on. Still, she says she would wear a mask if a business requires it, but she won't cover her nose.

At America's Thrift Store in Decatur, everyone who enters the building must wear a mask -- it’s company policy.

"It was really a policy that needed to be in place with what was going on,” Brent Defoor, the store’s assistant manager, said. “We want to keep the store open, we want to keep customers safe and our employees as well."

According to Defoor, about 80% of shoppers don't have masks on when they come in. As a result, the store hands out nearly 500 masks each day.

Defoor says he is in support of a mask ordinance and believes leadership will make the right decision. Wright, on the other hand, hopes there is no mandatory order.

"That's what our freedoms is about,” she said. “Don't take our freedom away."