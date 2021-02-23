'It's a fight to save lives': Mother of Aniah Blanchard believes 'Aniah's Law' will become state law

The mother of Alabama teenager, Aniah Blanchard, who was tragically kidnapped and murdered in 2019, says she's fully confident the bill named after her daughter will become state law.

On Tuesday, the Alabama House of Representatives voted unanimously to pass the law named in Blanchard's namesake.

"It's a fight. It's a fight to save lives. Aniah fought for her life when she was kidnapped and we're going to finish that fight by helping save other people," Angela Harris, Blanchard's mother, said.

Harris told WAAY 31 she is still angry about the circumstances regarding the man who is accused of killing her daughter, but she's using her anger and her grief to do what she can to get 'Aniah's law' passed and save the lives of many others.

"All she wanted was to have a happy life, and to become a teacher, and a softball coach and a mom and just to do good in the world," she said.

But, in October of 2019, 19-year-old Aniah Banchard's life tragically came to an end when she was kidnapped at a Lee County gas station. Her body was found a month later.

"Devastating, the biggest heartbreak you could ever imagine in life, and just trying to figure out a way to go on without her. We take it minute by minute, not even day by day," she said.

The man accused of the kidnapping and murder, Ibraheem Yazeed, was out on bond for another kidnapping case at the time.

"He should not have been out on bond, period, and she would still be alive today if the system would not have failed and he would've been in prison, in jail," Harris said.

It's what inspired lawmakers to draft the bill known as 'Aniah's Law,' which will give judges the ability to deny bond to people accused of more violent crimes. Under the current state law, judges can only deny bond to people with capital murder offenses.

"I'm here to say there are some dangerous people out there and where they need to be is in jail and you hate that that idea is proven in a case like Aniah Blanchard," Robert Broussard, the district attorney for Madison County, said.

But on the other side of the argument, defense attorneys say the law denies suspects' due process.

"We're going to allow without standards, a judge to impose a 'no bail' upon a particular freedom. It takes away his presumption of innocence, his fundamental right to a trial, and it may be who've been, and now COVID is partly responsible, four or five years awaiting a trial and that is quiet likely going to be what happens here," Bruce Gardner, a defense attorney in Huntsville, said.

Harris says she understands that viewpoint but believes the law will save families from dealing with tragedies like the one she's faced, and most importantly, she believes it's what her daughter would have wanted.

"The love we have for her, we just can't stop. She'd want us to do this," she said. "She was going to do so much good in the world herself, and so this way, it's like our project with her. How we include her in our life is that we're doing something in her name and her memory to help save lives," Harris said.

Voters will get the final say on the law when it will appear on the ballot in 2022.