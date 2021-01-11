It's a family tradition

Let's be honest, Alabama fans are use to going to National Championship games, but this year in Miami is a whole new deal for everyone.

A title game during a pandemic.

While pre-game festivites will look different, the excitement hasn't changed.

The Janssen family isn't missing a Bama National Championship.

Each year, the family brings along whichever kids are in college at The Capstone.

This year's game is a little more fun, the Janssen siblings' grandmother is from Ohio, and a huge Buckeye fan!

She wrote the fam a poem, to take to Miami. My personal favorite line is "which one will get the winner's chicken dinner."

Well Grandma, according to Kelli, Alabama fans have taken over the 305.

"We are just lucky to be here, there's a lot of fans down here, we definitely see a lot more Alabama fans than Ohio State," Kelli said.

What a great family tradition!