It's a celebration in Morgan County this week for horse lovers

The Racking Horse community celebrates a milestone this week in Morgan County.

A lot of horsing around in Priceville this week for the 50th Annual Racking Horse World Celebration.

The first racking horses were bred right here in Alabama.

"Basically started on the farms in the south, called single footed horses, because they were on them all day long," Morgan County Celebration Arena C.O.O., Bill Stricklend, said.

It didn't take long for the fancy footwork to make its way into an arena.

And for 50 years, Celebration Arena has held the Racking Horse Breeders Association of America World Celebration!

"These people are working class folks, they plan their vaction , their savings around this, instead of going to the beach, they come to the racking horse celebration in Priceville Alabama," Stricklend said.

The Meisenheimers are a three-generation racking horse family.

"I like doing it with my family because we do it together and we work together," Reese said.

Lance has spent his whole life driving to Alabama from Illinois to show off his horse.

"As a dad I totally undersatnd it now the joy that he got watching my sister and I grow up showing and riding," Lance added.

As much as the showcase is about winning, its even more about community.

"I was born into this and not going anywhere," Lance said.

And why would you? The world celebration in morgan county is one of a kind.

"They can show all year but they have to come here to be a world grand champion," Stricklend said.

So don't hold your horses, only two days left of this event.

Stricklend added if you plan to come out to the arena visit the stables and meet some of the riders. He said they would love to meet people in their second home!

The celebration is hosting a fish fry Friday at 11 in the morning if you're feeling hungry.