'It's a bit detrimental': Decatur business losing money despite getting to stay open

Right now, more businesses are getting ready to shut their doors.

Gov. Kay Ivey ordered most non-essential businesses to close by 5 p.m. Saturday. She hopes these closures are enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This shutdown is now limiting even more places to go if you are stuck at home and is hurting more businesses in the area.

Hair salons, barber shops, massage services, and spas are just some of the types of establishments that will be closed to non-employees until April 17.

On Friday, WAAY 31 spoke with the general manager of a local restaurant in Decatur who told us he is seeing a big decrease in business and profits already, even though his restaurant is still able to operate under the governor's new order.

"It's a bit detrimental but we have a lot of great customers that are rallying around us and ordering food and continuing to come and support the staff," said Taylor Jones, General Manager at B.B. Perrin's in Decatur.

We asked him how he would feel if there was a shelter in places.

"A shelter in place is not an ideal situation," said Taylor.

These new orders were put into place by Governor Ivey after the Department of Public Health confirmed 3 deaths in 2 days from the coronavirus in Alabama. Two of those deaths happened here in North Alabama.

Ivey still says there's no need for a stay in shelter order.

But the Chief Nursing Officer at Decatur-Morgan Hospital said this problem is only getting worse.

"People need to take this seriously and understand that they are in control of the spread of the virus so stay at home. If you don't have to get out, stay at home," said Anita Waldon, rhe Chief Nursing Officer at Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

That's the message everyone is sharing... Stay home unless you have to go out.