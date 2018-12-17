Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

It's Wright Brothers Day, marking first successful powered flights

Census.gov Census.gov

On this day, 115 years ago, the world changed as the Wright Brothers announced the first successful powered flight.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 9:11 AM

On this day, 115 years ago, the world changed as the Wright Brothers announced the first successful powered flight.

On December 17, 1903, Orville Wright wrote to his father Bishop Milton Wright, "Success four flights thursday morning all against twenty one mile wind started from level with engine power alone average speed through air thirty one miles longest 57 seconds inform Press home Christmas."

In 1959, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued a Presidential Proclamation, designating Dec. 17 as Wright Brothers Day.

Wright Brothers Day commemorates the first successful flights in a heavier than air, mechanically propelled airplane that were made by Orville and Wilbur Wright near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events