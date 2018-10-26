Clear

It's National Pumpkin Day!

It's like a pre-game celebration for Halloween. Today is National Pumpkin Day! (CNN) It's like a pre-game celebration for Halloween. Today is National Pumpkin Day! (CNN)

It's like a pre-game celebration for Halloween. Today is National Pumpkin Day!

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 8:28 AM
Posted By: CNN

It's like a pre-game celebration for Halloween. Today is National Pumpkin Day!

Pumpkins are a very flexible fruit, used to make pies, cookies, bars, coffee, cheesecake, pasta and oatmeal.

Of course, pumpkin spice is a popular flavor loved by millions around the U.S.

In addition to its edibility, pumpkins are also fun for families to carve and decorate for trick-or-treaters.

The U.S. produces 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins in total – with Illinois making the most.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events