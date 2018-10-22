It's Magic City Classic Week

"We will talk about this for the rest of our lives, it's a pretty big game," Senior Safety, Dylan Hamilton, said.

The Magic City Classic brings thousands of fans to Legion Filed in Birmingham.

"All you see is a sea of people tailgating, you see tents, you see smoke and grills, all that," Bulldog Quarterback, Aqeel Glass, said.

Tailgating is just an appetizer for the treat that's Alabama A&M vs Alabama State.

"It's not nothing to play with," Hamilton added.

The two historic football teams have played in the Classic every year sine 1945. The Hornets took down the bulldogs last year, but Glass says if his team dominates up front, this year will be a different story.

"If we do well in the trenches, we can run the ball, we can pass protect, we can do all that and we will win the game," Glass added.

The bragging rights from winning the Classic is something players talk about year-round. Glass says his teammates are alrady hearing some noise from the Hornets down in Montgomery.

"I know they said they've already been talking junk.," Glass said with a laugh.

All the hype is what makes this memorable to players. Dylan Hamilton says his favorite memory is running out of the tunnel freshman year, and seeing the sea of maroon and white in the stands. He wants this year's freshman class to take in that moment.

"I'm just going to tell them when we come out look at the crowd," Hamilton said.

Kickoff is at 2:30 Saturday, October 27.