It's Finally Going To Feel Like Fall, But We Got Some Rain First

A few showers are possible early this week but we are tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 14. That system could bring some needed rain to the Valley.

Posted: Oct. 6, 2018 6:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

A few light showers are possible through Tuesday due to some pop-up showers over the Valley. Our biggest chances for rain this week will be due to two factors. The first is a strong cold front moving across the county and the other is a tropical system that may impact the Valley. 

The cold front will impact us and bring us rain but we could see additional rainfall if this tropical system moves across north Alabama. As of right now, the data is showing it moving across Sand Mountain Wednesday. Which is also the same day the cold front will hit us. The cold front acts like a big atmospheric broom. It will sweep away the system and if the front moves through before the tropical system does. That will greatly decrease the possibility of the tropical system impacting our area. 

Once both systems clear it will FINALLY feel like October. 

Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
