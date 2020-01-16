Traffic signal still not up at Austin High School in Decatur. Here's why

Decatur City Schools said it will take up to a year and a half to build a traffic light to keep students safe.

The school district's project manager said the poles needed to build the light are out of stock.

In May, the district rolled out a plan to add a traffic light to the front entrance of Austin High School.

"It's hectic, very dangerous," Teresa Satchel, a parent, told WAAY 31.

Satchel said she’s hesitant about letting her daughter in the 10th grade drive to school because of it.

"I'm constantly up here and I just see a lot of stuff," she said.

Official said the project isn't delayed, but that getting this traffic signal up is just a process and the mast arm traffic signal they are going to put up requires certain types of materials that they have to order from the Alabama Department of Transportation.

"It's crazy because we needed it when they built the school," Satchel said.

While Satchel wishes the light was here already, others don't believe it's needed at all

"If people know how to drive then i mean it's a stop sign, you know if cars are coming are not," PJ, who drives to the school frequently, said.

But, Satchel says when people are in a hurry it's easy to ignore the stop sign and take risks.

"The children, they're gonna take a chance because they're rushing sometimes because they're late and i've seen them just take a chance," she said.

The district said it will be until at least November before the new signal is up.