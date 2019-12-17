‘It was the worst time of my life:’ Victims' son describes Lawrence County tornado

People who live in Lawrence County are still in mourning after Monday night's storm took the lives of two of their own and left several others injured.

Among those injured was Wayne and Rhonda Lovett, who are in critical condition at the University of Alabama in Birmingham Hospital. The Lovetts were neighbors to the Godsey family and had known them for years.

WAAY 31 spoke to the Lovetts' son, who is still heartbroken over what transpired Monday night.

"They're both intubated. They both have tubes all in them. All that, it's horrible. It's a horrific scene. I just hope they'll be okay," Heath Lovett, the victims' son, said.

Hope is all Lovett can hold onto as he anxiously awaits for updates from doctors about his parents' conditions in the hospital’s waiting room. Lovett was at work when he learned his parents' home was gone.

"I had to climb through trees and power lines to get to them just to see what happened, and it was horrible. It was the worst time of my life," he said.

Sadly for the Lovetts, this isn't their first tragedy this year.

"It was July 13th and we were involved in a house fire," Lovett said.

The fire destroyed the home his parents lived in for 47 years. Lovett said his parents barely survived that tragedy.

"We went through that, rebuilding, reconstruction and all that and then, now, this happened, and it's a total disaster," he said.

Now, Lovett is trying to stay positive and remain strong for his parents.

"I just want my mom to make it. I want my dad to make it, and right here at Christmas, I mean, this is the worst Christmas present anybody could've ever asked for," he said.

Lovett said his mother underwent surgery earlier Tuesday for the multiple head wounds and broken bones she's faced, and his father is in the intensive care unit where he had major damage to his eye and several brain bleeds.

Heath Lovett's friends are accepting donations to give to the family.