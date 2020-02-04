Man describes encounter with escaped inmate in stolen Winston County sheriff's vehicle

WAAY 31 spoke with the man who got hit by the Winston County Sheriff's vehicle stolen by an escaped inmate on Monday.

His vehicle was totaled, with severe damage to the back of it.

"It was literally see, look bam!," says Alan Vinson.

Vinson was stopped at this light on Cedar Lake Road waiting to make a left hand turn onto Highway 31. He got half way in the median attempting the turn, when the sheriff's vehicle hit the back of his car.

"I noticed flashing lights in my peripheral so I looked and saw a white SUV kinda drop down into the median then it hit me," Vinson describes.

That SUV was driven by Wesley Aldridge of Falkville, an inmate from the Winston County Sheriff's Office.

He was working as mechanic in a program similar to work release when the sheriff’s office said Alridge stole the suv.

"I got out of the car and looked back and of course the suv was about 100 yards that way. It took the entire back half of my car off so you know it was a little bit more serious than a side swipe," he says.

Decatur Police arrested Aldridge. He was in possession of meth and prescription pills at the time of Monday night's wreck.

"If I had been a couple seconds later getting into the intersection I wouldn't be here telling you about it," said Vinson.

Some people are calling for change after Aldridge stole the vehicle. Court records show he is accused of doing something similar last year.

"The prison needs to get a better hold on their stuff. More security...something more," says Alexis Myers.

Myers witnessed the crash in Decatur while working at a local gas stationg. She says something must be done after Aldridge escaped and crashed the Winston County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Last March, Aldridge stole a Morgan County Sheriff's truck after he broke into their shop. He burned the car and was arrested in May in Cullman County.

In May, Aldridge was arrested for escape from a Winston County facility, theft, and criminal mischief that stem from several other cases.

He faces a lot more charges after Monday's escape and crash.

"You just never know how people are going to be sometimes. You think they're OK and they go and do something stupid," says Vinson.

Myers questions why Aldridge was put in any type of program similar to work release.

"What I don't understand is how you let someone become a trustee at a prison and he's already been in trouble before. He's already been in trouble for stealing your vehicle," says Myers.

We left a voicemail with the Winston County Sheriff to understand what the qualifications are to become a trustee. We are waiting to hear back.

In a Facebook post, the Winston County Sheriff said he wants to look at more fencing and procedures on safety and security.