'It was like in the movies': Fultondale woman shares her experience with deadly tornado

On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey toured damage from the deadly tornado in Jefferson County from Monday night.

Savannah Smith was laying in bed Monday night when she heard a whistling sound. She quickly got out of bed and tried making it to a safe place. Next thing she knew, her reality was what she only imagined she'd see in movies.

“It was like in the movies when a bomb goes off and everything explodes in and then sucks out, and it was like a vacuum," said Smith.

Smith and her dog didn't have time to get to the safest place in her house, so they had to wait out the storm in a doorway.

“I watched the roof come off in two different places and I knew at that point, I was out. I was done. I was sure that, that was my last few moments, that I was going out the roof, too," she said.

Smith said someone was at her door after some time of staying put.

“When that man walked in, I thought, ‘Jesus just walked in my house.’ At that point, I was ready. I knew I was gone. I called 911 so there was a recording of my final moments in the event I did not walk out. I was ready," said Smith.

The man at her door was a neighbor checking in to see how she was.

“It was like a flash of relief," said Smith. "I knew I was okay."

They then went to check on other neighbors. Smith left her house with minimal cuts and scrapes.

“When I left that night, I did not, I didn’t really realize how bad it was, but when we came in and actually saw what I walked out of, I didn’t know how I did," she said. "I’ve cried a lot. There have been a lot of tears that have come out. I still don’t know how we got out.”

Smith said even though her house is destroyed, she is thankful she is alive and well.