'It was heartbreaking:' Friend mourning Toney man killed in ATV wreck

A friend of a young man killed in an ATV accident on Tuesday says he's in shock.

Troopers say Colin Redard, 29, crashed head-on into a car at Pulaski Pike and Opp Reynolds Road in Toney.

Austin Lueras says he'd just seen his friend hours before the crash happened.

"I asked him if he had seen my dog, because I lost my dog in my neighborhood somewhere. He said no, he had just started riding, and I never had seen him again until I got back," said Lueras.

Lueras said he recently bought a new red ATV, just like the one Redard was driving when the crash happened.

"As soon as I came up down the street from getting this one, I looked. I saw the red ATV, and that's all I needed to know," said Lueras. "It was heartbreaking. Yeah, it was a little hard, because I ride all my life, so I was thinking, what if that was me right there?"

He said he won't ever forget Redard riding around in the community, and he knows many others will remember him as well.

"He rides everywhere. He would drive all his kids around in the neighborhood all the time going cruising," said Lueras. "He would come up there to the school with us, play basketball sometimes. I rode with him."

Less than a day after the deadly crash, Lueras said he wanted to take his new ATV out for a spin, but he doesn't plan on riding it around the neighborhood anymore.

"To be honest, I wouldn't ride it all, but I just got it, so I wanted to ride it around the neighborhood one quick time. Before this, I would have been up and down the roads everywhere, but after this, I am going to all the parks that are made for us," said Lueras.

State troopers said the crash is still under investigation. The driver of the car was not injured and isn't facing any charges at this time.