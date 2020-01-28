'It was weave heaven. Now it's not:' Huntsville store devastated after $250,000 of hair stolen

A weave store in Huntsville is hoping someone knows who the two men are who broke in early Tuesday morning stealing $250,000 worth of hair.

Kaylah Joseph, the corporate manager, for The Weave Zone off University Drive said the hair is worth a quarter million dollars.

"We restocked last night to make sure everything was fully stocked and ready for the girls coming in (Tuesday)," she said.

Joseph added she was shocked when they got a call from Huntsville Police about the break in that happened about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

"It was weave heaven. Now it's not," she added.

Surveillance video shows the thieves using a crowbar to shatter the front door glass. Joseph said they stole at least a thousand bundles of hair.

"We came in here and we saw broken glass everywhere and then we see these empty peg boards without any hair," she said.

After the thieves got through the front door you can see one jump the counter and the other come in the door. They quickly started filling up trash bags with the hair on display.

Joseph said she has a message for the thieves who emptied nearly every peg that had a bundle of hair.

"Everything that goes around comes back around. We would respect it a lot more if you guys just brought the product back," she said.

Huntsville police are asking anyone with information about the thieves to contact them.

The business tells us it doesn't plan to stop their backpack drive or any of the other community projects they host.