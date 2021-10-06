"It restores my faith in humanity": Community coming together to cover homicide victim's funeral expenses

Strangers are coming together to support the families of Friday's victims.

Renaissance Antiques like many other businesses in the community have set up a memorial for Sergeant Nick Risner, but they also wanted to make sure people honor Friday's homicide victim William Mealback.

"I didn't know him," Mary-Katherine Mills said.

She set up the memorial to make sure people remembered Mealback.

"His story deserved to be told," Mills said.

Mealback's daughter saw the memorial on social media and reached out to Mills thanking her.

"I just felt like it was important for them to know that people not only cared about Nick, but cared about their dad," Mills said.

But, Mills was called to do more.

"It's up to us to step up when it's needed and say, 'Hey! Let's do something for this family. Let's rally around them. Let's show them that you are not alone and we love you and support you, even though we don't know you,'" Mills explained.

Members of the community reached out to Mills to find out how they could donate money to cover for Mealback's funeral expenses. So, she set up a GoFundMe account.

In less than 24 hours, they've surpassed their goal and raised more than $3,200.

"We have great people in our community! People that love deeply. They are willing to give," Mills said.

Mealback's daughter told Mills she's grateful for everything the community has done for her family.

"She said, 'I can't believe the kindness of strangers.' She said. 'it restored my faith in humanity. That there are good people out there,'" Mills said.

Mills calls for people to continue to donate to the GoFundMe account to cover other expenses for the family.