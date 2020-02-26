‘What other kinds of people are out on work release?’ Marshall Co. murderer’s escape raises concern

On Wednesday, Alabama’s Attorney General did not have any concrete answers when WAAY 31 asked him about another escapee from the state’s work center program.

Attorney General Steve Marshall told us it’s hard to speculate on any particular reason for the number of inmates who escape work centers or what the state may do about it.

But, he admitted it is an issue.

"I'm sure the Department of Corrections will be having to answer publicly and again that's a discussion that we will be having with them going forward," said Marshall.

It’s a discussion that can’t come quickly enough for Will Sutton. He knows there’s a convicted murderer on the loose.

"Yeah, it makes me worried," says Sutton, who lives in Moulton.

That’s because Daniel Miner escaped over the weekend. He was convicted of killing Edward Lee Williams in Marshall County in 1993.

On Tuesday, investigators recaptured another inmate who escaped a work center .

WAAY 31 asked Marshall why the state is letting violent criminals take part in work center programs.

"I think we need to answer the why question to begin with. I know the governor's office likewise would have an interest in that. And beyond it we want to make sure situations like this don’t happen again,” says Marshall.

Last year, the Department of Justice started investigating the state’s prison system for a variety of issues like overcrowding, violence and violating the civil rights of prisoners.

Marshall doesn’t think work centers are connected to other problems.

“I don't think you saw in the report from the Department of Justice specifically either identifying work centers or escapes as a particular issue,” he says.

Sutton doesn’t care what is being looked at.

He wants to know: "What other kinds of people are out on work release.. Ya know?," he asks.

We filled out open records requests for documents on Miner with the Department of Corrections, and are waiting to receive them.