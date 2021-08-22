Clear

'It makes me very happy': Izzy Wilson talks about joining the 20-20 club

Trash Pandas slugger Izzy Wilson became just the second Double-A player to join the club during the 2021 season on Saturday.

Trash Pandas' outfielder Izzy Wilson has been making some noise all season long but recently he joined some elite company. During Saturday's win, Wilson joined Romy Gonzalez in the Double-A 20-20 club.

Wilson, who entered Sunday with 20 home runs and 25 stolen bases, discussed what the achievement meant to him before the series finale against the Lookouts.

“I mean it’s a very special achievement. From like two months ago, I saw that I had a pretty good shot of achieving it. So we kept working hard and working on stuff I needed work on to make it possible,” Wilson explained.

“It makes me very happy. I also am good friends with Romy Gonzalez … It’s a good feeling being part of that club.”

Wilson said now his sights are set on 30-30 as the Trash Pandas make a push for the playoffs.

