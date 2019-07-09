'It still seems unreal:' Family mourns Scottsboro teen shot with stolen gun

Instead of getting ready for his senior football season, Anthony Scott’s family is getting ready to bury someone they say was a bright light to everyone who was around him.

WAAY 31 spoke with the family of the teen Scottsboro police say was shot and killed with a stolen gun last week. Charges against Jacob Isbell were upgraded to manslaughter on Monday. Police say he accidentally shot and killed 17-year old Anthony Scott while the teens were playing with stolen guns.

"Anthony was just a bright personality. He was so smart and so caring and he showed so much love to everybody,” Pamela Mitchem, Anthony Scott's mother, said.

The family is still overwhelmed with emotions after the death of Scott, who they say was a loving son, brother and father to a six month-old girl.

"It just isn’t real. It still seems unreal,” Mitchem said.

The family said Scott was shot in the mouth Wednesday in what police are calling an accidental shooting. Scottsboro police did confirm on Tuesday that Scott was not with Isbell and the other teens when they were breaking into cars and stealing guns.

Scott's family was relieved to learn he was not involved in any criminal activity.

"It just gave me a little bit of peace knowing that in my heart I was right that my son wasn’t out here breaking into cars,” Mitchem said.

The family says they want Scott to be remembered for his smile and the way he loved others.

“He’d make everybody smile and make them happy if they’re down," Porter Mitchem, Scott's brother, said.

"When someone would see him smiling and they were sad, they would start smiling because he had a really beautiful smile," Arnetta Mitchem, Scott's sister, said.

Scott's father, Elton Mitchem, said that even though this is a tragic loss, Scott was an organ donor and his organs were donated to three people upon his death.

"We love him and we’re gonna miss him," Elton Mitchem said.

Some members of the family said they had met Isbell before but have not been in contact with him since he’s been arrested. They said they are not prepared for the long trial that’s to come.

The family said Scott's coaches gave them his jersey and he would be buried in it Saturday. His teammates also said they plan to honor him by dedicating their football season to him.