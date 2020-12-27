'It is our goal to restore all service late today': AT&T claims most service restored after weekend-long outages

After some customers were without service all Chritsmas weekend, AT&T announced in a statement Sunday afternoon that 96 percent of its wireless network had been restored -- with the goal of having all of its services fully functional by this evening.

Since Friday, when an RV explosion damaged an AT&T building in Nashville, many customers of the communications company had experienced wireless and broadband outages, leaving some out of the loop.

“I rely on my phone for work, so if anybody I work with tried to get in touch with me today, sorry, it’s out of my hands,” AT&T customer Chris Murray said.

Other customers across North Alabama, like Kim Brown, said they were unable to celebrate virtually with loved ones in other states.

“I have family in Maryland and I was unable to see them -- facetime with them or anything,” Brown said, “so it’s been difficult.”

Service disruptions were reported by AT&T customers across parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama as a result of the explosion. The company said the impacted facility includes connection points for regional internet services as well as local wireless, internet and video.

Over the weekend, this impacted credit card services at businesses like Walmart as well as phone lines and 911 services for several law enforcement agencies. Most of them were back up and running Sunday when AT&T’s CEO, Jeff McElfresh, issued a message to customers.

McElfresh, acknowledging that some customers were still experiencing outages, added that 96 percent of the company’s wireless network, 60 percent of business services and 86 percent of consumer broadband and entertainment services were up and running as of 4:15 p.m.

“It is our goal to restore all service late today,” the release said. “Our buildings have been damaged, but our determination to serve you and our community is undeterred. You have my commitment that we’ll continue to work around the clock until service is restored. And we will continue to prioritize the security of all our facilities that serve customers across the nation.”