'It has made a big difference:' Morgan Co. schools give out free lunches during coronavirus crisis

On Wednesday, more than 600 students received meals at West Morgan Elementary school!

It's all part of Morgan County School's Grab and Go Curbside meal initiative - that ensures kids have food to eat while schools are closed because of the coronavirus.

WAAY 31 was there as volunteers shared food and and some much-needed positivity.

"It has made a big difference and different programs and things to be able to feed the family," said Laura Blair, who was picking up meals for her children at the school.

Volunteers at West Morgan Elementary School had food and smiles ready for families picking up food for their children.

"We do have some children in our school system you know that we are aware may not get a meal and we're just wanting to make sure that they have a good nutritious meal while they're out," said Tammy lewis, a manager in the cafeteria.

Dozens of employees and volunteers worked to prepare 3 lunches and 2 breakfasts for each student who needs meals for the week.

"They've been preparing it. They box it, refrigerate it. We got bags of non-perishables. Everything that is supposed to be refrigerated is labeled for them," explained Julie Bone, the Child Nutrition Program Director for the schools.

Once all of the meals are packaged inside the kitchen and cafeteria, they come outside and that's where parents drive thru and that's where they're able to pick up their meals to go.

"It's a community here at west morgan, we are so big on community and being a family our students are so important to us," said Betsy Cossentine, a volunteer and teacher.

Morgan County Schools says they are feeding any child under the age of 18, even if they don't attend school yet.

"We're just happy we're able to do this for them and they can have something to eat," said Nicole Weatherly, a manager in the cafeteria.

Another round of meals will be provided for students on Monday from 10 am to 1 pm. They plan on giving out 4 breakfasts and 5 lunches.

Location for the next Grab and Go Curbside meals:

Cotaco School, Danville Middle School, Eva School, Falkville Schools, Lacey's Spring School, Priceville School, Priceville High School, Sparkman School, Union Hill School, and West Morgan Elementary.

Learn about other locations HERE

