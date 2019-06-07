'It happens so regularly:' People want changes to 'dangerous' Madison County intersection

A petition is circulating to get a stop light put up at the intersection of Highway 72 and Dug Hill Road after another fatal crash there.

Many people call the intersection dangerous, and although the county made upgrades to it last year, neighbors say it's not enough.

They said they're sick of seeing so many people get hurt because of how dangerous the road is.

Brandon Curnel has lived near Highway 72 and Dug Hill Road in Brownsboro for five years, and he says he's seen too many crashes to keep count.

State Troopers at the scene of Friday's deadly crash said they respond to a lot of accidents there.

"It happens so regularly around here, it's almost numbing to the fact that there's a wreck," said Curnel. "It just makes me confused as to why it's still going on. Why hasn't anything been done to correct it and so forth?"

Last year, the flashing yellow caution light at the intersection was destroyed in a deadly crash. Crews then installed flashing stop signs on both sides of the road, but Curnel said they've done little.

"For a couple weeks, it seems to be working, but then it's back to business as usual back at this intersection," he said.

The petition to get a stop light put up at the intersection has more than 2,200 signatures as of Friday evening. In an email to the woman who started the petition, the transportation department says a red light would increase the number of rear-end crashes, so it likely won't happen.

Curnel has advice for drivers as he waits for something to make the intersection safer.

"Slow down and get off your phone. Those are the two things I would tell any driver, whether they're 16 or 80. Just slow it down. If you're at an intersection, you have time...to look both ways," he said.

The transportation department says one solution would be a restricted u-turn. That would stop left turns at the intersection, but allow them down the road.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill says he's not sure if the state or county would pay for that.