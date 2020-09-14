'It feels like the first day of school all over again': Madison County principal talks return to classrooms

Madison County Schools wrapped up its first day of in-person learning since March on Monday afternoon.

Only half the students who chose traditional learning were back on campus, the rest will have their first day of class later this week.

Over at Mount Carmel Elementary, the principal said the hybrid schedule will allow them to get used to the new way of doing things. She also said it helps them adjust to any challenges as they transition back to traditional learning.

“It feels like the first day of school all over again,” Dr. Rhonda Booth said.

Booth said her staff was excited to welcome students back on Monday, thanking parents and teachers for their efforts during the weeks-long virtual start to the year. Despite not experiencing any major problems, she said many missed in person instruction.

“And they rocked that, but there’s nothing like having them back and so they’re so super excited to have the kids in the classroom today,” she said.

The Madison County Schools said about 70% of district students will return to classrooms this week.

Those who do will be required to wear face masks throughout the day.

Each school also has special temperature monitors, isolation stations and assigned seating in classes and on buses.

Some locations have installed plexiglass as another way to keep germs from spreading.

Booth said she knows there are a lot of changes for students and teachers, but they're all in place to make sure everyone stays safe.

“Everything looks a little bit different this year, we’re being very cautions to keep our staff and our students safe.”

With the first day back in the books, the district says the return was"exceptional."