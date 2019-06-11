Sheriff: Human skull found in Franklin County is likely that of an adult

A human skull found in Hodges near the Horseshoe Bend campground is likely that of an adult, according to Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver.

The skull was found by hikers on Monday.

"You don't expect that to be found," said Chasity Welch, the campground manager at Horseshoe Bend.

Welch said the skull wasn't actually found on their property, but says they flood every year.

"A lot of stuff washes up because we flood so much," said Welch.

Welch said a lot of people will walk along the flood zone and find old bottles and anything else that washes up, but the two hikers discovered the human skull instead.

"It was in a place where not a lot of people normally go to. That's what makes it so good to find old bottles," said Welch. "I don't think anyone expects that, and I don't think they expected to find anything like that."

Oliver said they have sent the human skull of to be forensically examined. He said it could take weeks, if not months, to get those results back.

Oliver also said a lot people have been speculating on social media about the skull. He wanted to dispel any rumors that it could be connected to missing persons cases and wants everyone to wait until they get forensic results back.