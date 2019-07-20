Clear

It could be biggest Rocket City Classic yet

Rocket City Classic is December 21 at the VBC.

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 6:11 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

This could be the biggest Rocket City Classic yet. 

Chris Nix with Knight Eady says he expects the event to sell out days before. UAH will face Spring Hill College in the early game, followed by Alabama and Belmont. Belmont is coming off a big year!

Nix says Belmont is at the top of their conference each year, and with the proximity to Nashville, he expects the game to be a big hit. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events