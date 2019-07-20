This could be the biggest Rocket City Classic yet.
Chris Nix with Knight Eady says he expects the event to sell out days before. UAH will face Spring Hill College in the early game, followed by Alabama and Belmont. Belmont is coming off a big year!
Nix says Belmont is at the top of their conference each year, and with the proximity to Nashville, he expects the game to be a big hit.
Related Content
- It could be biggest Rocket City Classic yet
- Alabama arrives for the Rocket City Classic
- Almost time for Rocket City Classic
- UAH takes charge at Rocket City Classic
- Rocket City Classic back for fourth year
- Rocket City Classic Coming Up, Who's Playing At The VBC?
- Under two weeks away from Rocket City Classic
- Local players take part in 2018 Rocket City Classic
- Don't miss your chance to see The Rocket City Classic
- Local Charger players weigh in on Rocket City Classic
Scroll for more content...